Rochester City Council approves up to $600,000 to lessen coronavirus impact

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council has approved up to $600,000 to lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The money goes to three areas to support the community:

The city council approved $250,000 to aid the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Team, an organization that assists older adults.

Another $100,000 will go to local economic stability.

The city council also approved $250,000 for low-interest loans for businesses impacted by the virus.

With bars, restaurants and more businesses temporarily closing in Minnesota, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says she has heard from concerned residents who are temporarily losing their jobs.

"One woman of which contacted me right away last night very, very concerned that she's lost her child care and also has no sick pay," Norton said. "Those are the kinds of situations that the teams we've talked about are going to be meeting and finding local solutions so that our residents and their families are cared for."

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed that there are 60 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, up from 54 reported the previous day.

On Monday, Olmsted County Public Health Services confirmed that there are three cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County.