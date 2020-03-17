Sunny St. Patrick’s Day; Next weather maker moves in later this week

Luck of the Irish and high pressure will bring sunny conditions to the region for St. Patrick's day Tuesday, but our next storm system will bring unsettled weather to the region later in the week.

Today, get outside and enjoy some fresh air while basking under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s with light winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, clouds will build and bring a slight chance for a few rain showers mainly after midnight. A few isolated snowflakes may be possible in elevated area with little to no accumulation expected on grassy surfaces. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 30s, but should remain above freezing across much of the region.

Rain showers are likely for Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s. Showers look to subside by the early afternoon with a lull in any precipitation for the evening. Rain totals look to remain below half an inch for Wednesday. Our next round of rain will move in early Thursday morning, lasting throughout most of the day. A few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning may be possible Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A change over to snow will occur late Thursday night with snow chances lasting through the night before tapering off early Friday morning. Some minor snow accumulation is possible, especially on grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures will fall throughout the night.

After an early morning snow chance, conditions dry out for the remainder of Friday with chilly temperatures in the mid 20s. Skies clear throughout the night as high pressure moves in, allowing for a mostly sunny day on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will rebound throughout the weekend with highs in the lower 30s on Saturday and lower 40s by Sunday.

Seasonal conditions remain for Monday with a slight chance of showers late in the day.