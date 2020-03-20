First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dodge County

(KTTC) -- Health officials are reporting that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Dodge County on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release from Dodge County Public Health, a person in their 20s tested positive for the virus and it is unknown how it was transmitted.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 115 people have tested positive in the state.

Health officials said the patient is in isolation at home and is recovering. Dodge County Public Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to address the needs of the patient and contact those who may have had contact with them.

Dodge County health officials released the following tips to slow the spread of COVID-19:

· Practice Social or Physical Distancing from others by keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and others out in public.

· If you have an underlying health condition or are an older adult, take precautions now. Consider limiting any visitors to your home. Consider asking others to assist you in getting the things you need, such as groceries or medications so that you do not have to go our where there are groups of people.

· Do not gather in groups. Find new ways to conduct your daily business. Make use of technology and use phones, FaceTime, Skype and other ways to communicate

· Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Try to separate other people in your household from any members that are sick.

· Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your sleeve, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces

· If you have symptoms of a respiratory disease (these include fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore throat, and headache), you should stay home for at least 7 days, and for 3 days with no fever and improvement of respiratory symptoms—whichever is longer. (Your fever should be gone for 3 days without using fever-reducing medicine.)