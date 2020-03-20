Quiet weekend before showers return next week

Quiet conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be a little chilly Saturday in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Flurries/drizzle will be possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Accumulations are expected to be minor.

Temperatures will warm to around average Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy conditions. Clouds will build overnight with another chance for drizzle and flurries into early Monday morning.

As we look towards next week, rain chances will be in the forecast for the majority of the week. Highs will warm into the middle 40s Monday through Friday meaning the main precipitation type next week will be rain. Showers will stay scattered for most of the week.

Snowfall accumulations from Thursday night were minor across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Most areas along I-90 received around 1-1.5" of snow with isolated areas up to 2-3" of snow. It doesn't appear as if we will deal with any accumulating snowfall chances in the next 5-7 days.

Nick