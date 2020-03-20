Winona State’s Nick Pridgeon Preparing for the NFL

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Nick Pridgeon has all the tools.

Size, speed, and most importantly -- talent.

The 6-4 235 pound linebacker can run like the wind, running a 4.61 40 at his junior pro day, and he'd beat that number several times training for the NFL this past offseason down in Florida. But he never got to officially beat that number because the COVID-19 pandemic shut his Pro Day down.

"At the end of the day, I just have to remember I'm not the only one going through it," he said. "I can't really make a big deal about it."

One thing to make a big deal about, though, is his interest from NFL teams. The former Warriors star has talked directly to 29 of the 32 NFL teams.

"I'd say 90% of the teams see me as a Will linebacker in a 4-3 defense," said Pridgeon. "There are a couple of teams like the Panthers, Giants, and Falcons that see mas an outside linebacker which is different from what I did in college."

Former Warriors Jack Nelson and Zach Olstad have reached out to Pridgeon as well. Nelson, a former Byron Bear standout and current WSU assistant coach, received camp invites from the Vikings and Colts. Olstad -- a former Fillmore Central Falcon -- signed an NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills.

"Both of those guys have done a lot for me in terms of preparing me for what to expect during this process, so big shout out to those guys for helping me out," Pridgeon said.

One thing they can't help him with, though, is working out during a pandemic. While Pridgeon misses the gym and organized workouts, he and his team have come up with a plan to get the most out of his time.

"I'd say the most frustrating part is having to adjust in a way where I can't really interact with people and workout skill specific stuff at my position," he said. "Having to come back home and do normal workouts like lifting and running is fine, that's what I like to do, but being able to do skill work with other guys is a lot more fun."

Pandemic or not, Nick Pridgeon is getting ready for the NFL, and looking to become the latest Warrior to move on to the next level.