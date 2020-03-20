YMCAs across Minnesota to offer care for school age children

(KTTC) -- With schools temporarily closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the YMCA announced it will be offering care for school age children in 38 sites across Minnesota.

In a news release, the YMCA said starting Monday, children of essential employees and critical workers who are in kindergarten through 6th grade will be able to utilize this service. This is a collaboration with local government and health officials.

The YMCA said the sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. for care. The cost will be $40 per day and children will bring a snack and lunches. The YMCA said financial assistance is available.

The organization also said children and staff must meet strict health guidelines to participate, and that there will be social distancing in the program.

“Our children need a place where they can safely enjoy being a kid - learning new things by collaborating with the schools on remote learning, being active, and having fun while being supported by caring adults," Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities, said in a news release.

To register, go here or call 612-230-9622.