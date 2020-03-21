DISASTER RELIEF: $2 million in loans available for small businesses in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Small businesses in Minnesota are eligible to apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration to help with economic injury during the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Saturday.

"Small businesses across Minnesota are putting the health of their neighbors before their bottom line," Governor Walz said. "This assistance will help our state's businesses recover from the economic hardship caused by COVID-19."

It's a program through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small business with working capital loans of up to $2 million. The loans can go toward meeting capital needs, like payroll, account payable and fixed debt payment due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The interest rate for small businesses is 3.75 percent and the nonprofit rate is 2.75 percent. The loans can be paid back in a 30 year term.

You can apply for a loan here.

The SBA is holding a webinar Sunday at 11 a.m. to provide more information. You can register here.

State officials say the announcement comes after Gov. Walz sent a letter to the Director of the SBA's Office of Disaster Assistance requesting that Minnesota businesses be eligible for the assistance.