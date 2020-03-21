First Minnesotan dies from COVID-19

(KTTC)-- Minnesota Health officials confirmed on Saturday the first death in Minnesota due to COVID-19.

A Ramsey County resident in their 80s passed away from COVID-19 on March 19.

Heath officials say the victim contracted the virus through contact with another COVID-19 case.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, as of Saturday, positive cases have been reported in, Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Clay, Dakota, Dodge, Fillmore, Hennepin, Jackson, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, St. Louis, Steele, Wabasha,Waseca, Washington and Wright counties.

The Department said approximately 4,090, have been tested at the MDH Public Health Lab. As of Saturday morning, 137 people have tested positive in the state.

In Olmsted County, there are now 12 positive cases.