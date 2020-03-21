Flurries tonight; Precipitation chances continue into next week

We managed some sunshine during the morning and early afternoon but clouds returned for the evening. Tonight, a few flurries and light snow showers are possible with little to no accumulation expected. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Cloudy skies are expected for the next several days, starting Sunday. While conditions will be quiet throughout much of the day, light rain showers are possible south of I-90 during the dinnertime and evening hours. Temperatures warm into the mid 40s on Monday with mostly cloudy skies a slight chance for rain showers.

A more likely chance for light rain comes Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Thursday and Friday look to see a break in the rain and clouds with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

The start of the weekend could see another round of rain showers with highs near 50 degrees.