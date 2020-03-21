Gov. Walz activates Minn. National Guard to help deliver personal protective equipment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Tim Walz signed Executive Order 20-13, Saturday, which activated the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency by transporting personal protective equipment.

The Minnesota National Guard's main mission is to transport personal protective equipment (PPE) in storage at Camp Riley to the Minnesota Department of Health warehouse in St. Paul. They'll also assist with planning and coordination of PPE supply delivery through the State Emergency Operations Center.

According to a press release, Executive Order 20-13 will help address the "critically low supply of PPE in Minnesota's hospitals and health care facilities, as well as the delivery delays from the federal governments Strategic National Stockpile."

"In time of need, Minnesotans pull together to make sure we have the resources and supplies we need to get through challenges,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s hospitals, health care facilities, and first responders are in desperate need of personal protective equipment, and I’m grateful to have the Minnesota National Guard’s partnership in delivering these supplies for Minnesotans.”

The press release states the Minnesota Department of Health's request to activate the Minnesota National Guard was vetted through the State Emergency Operations Center logistics unit.

“Our health care providers are working hard to provide care to patients with COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “The best way we can keep them healthy is to provide them with the protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely. Delivering these supplies as quickly as possible is critical to these efforts.”

The activation is effective immediately.

Sen. Carla Nelson tells KTTC "I am glad the National Guard has been enlisted to bring much needed personal protection equipment to the front lines of those working to screen, test and treat Minnesotans as we fight the Coronavirus."