Local grocer aims to raise $1 million for food banks

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- Hy-Vee, Inc is aiming to raise $1 million for local food banks. The grocery chain made the announcement Saturday.

Starting Monday, Hy-vee will launch a campaign to raise money and awareness for food banks across its eight state region.

Customers will be asked to donate when they check out. Each dollar donated, Hy-Vee will match up to $500,000. Hy-Vee's money match will come from Hy-Vee's One Step program.

“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”

The funds will be collected and distributed weekly to help keep food on local food banks shelves.

A press release from the grocer reads: " Each Hy-Vee location has selected a local food bank that will receive the monetary donations, as many stores already have relationships with local agencies that are committed to meeting the needs of residents facing food insecurity in their areas."

Donations will be collected starting Mar. 23 through April 30.