SHUTDOWN STRUGGLE: Local restaurants finding new ways to do business

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - With the mandatory shutdown of restaurants and bars, many chains have easily transitioned to takeout and delivery.

However, for local businesses in smaller towns, it can be a matter of staying open or closing for good.

"This would normally be a big day for us and it's been not so much," said Brian Davis, co-founder and brewer at Gravity Storm in Austin.

For Gravity Storm Brewery, the shutdown has made for difficult times.

"I think we can weather the storm. I think we'll make it, depending on how long this thing lasts obviously," said Davis.

Gravity Storm has only been around for a year, whereas Tendermaid has been an Austin hallmark since 1938. Yet things aren't the same without people hanging around.

"We love our customers," said Tendermaid owner Sara White. "We love being able to connect and spend time with them. That's been our biggest change.

These days, Albert Lea and Austin might look like ghost towns, but local bars and restaurants are still trying to survive off of takeout and delivery orders.

"We haven't done delivery before so we've had to adjust our strategy and pick that up," said 112 On Broadway co-owner Brent Brickson.

"I think we've actually done pretty good. Our customer base has probably increased," said The Elbow Room's owner Troy Chavez.

Attracting customers is not the only concern.

"The supply for ground beef is an issue right now. Bread has been an issue," said Chavez, who owns one of Albert Lea's first restaurants. "Our supplier has been taking care of us so far but we know that for the next couple weeks, there's going to be a slowdown in supply."

"You do worry about that," White said. "Yes, you might have the business but what if you can't get the product?

So what keeps the owners going?

"So far the community," Brickson said. "We appreciate being able to keep the door open and the lights on. We feel very honored to be serving the community right now."

"The people," said White. "We all are supportive of each other and want to keep each other going."

"The phone keeps ringing," Chavez said. "That keeps things going and everybody busy. We just keep moving and getting it all done."

Gravity Storm Brewery expects to release their highly anticipated new beer in April. They will be open for two hours on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to fill up growlers and sell cans. Check their Facebook page for hours.

You can find restaurants that are still making food in Albert Lea here.