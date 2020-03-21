Winona State’s Paul Preston Joining Northwestern’s Staff

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Former Winona State Running Back and assistant coach Paul Preston is moving from the NSIC to the Big 10. The Chicago native will join Northwestern's football program has a recruiting assistant.

Preston played four years for the Warriors before joining their coaching staff in 2017.

In his playing career, Preston rushed for more than 3,000 yards and ran for 23 touchdowns earning him All-NSIC honors twice.

Overall, Preston racked up more than 5,000 yards of total offense, and he couldn't be more pumped up to join his hometown's D1 team.

"Couldn't be more excited," Preston said. "Going back home, back to Chicago, kind of where things all started. I grew up watching the program and have some connections there, so couldn't be more excited."

Preston is just one of the latest coaches to move on up after spending time on head coach Tom Sawyer's staff, and he told me he's grateful for all of his time out on the Mississippi.

"Absolutely loved every second of it. First class program ran by a first class head coach," said Preston. "Everyone I met through the program, whether it be the fans or the people around Winona, have been incredible so I couldn't have asked for a better experience."