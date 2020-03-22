Off and on rain chances this week

We managed a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon, but as the evening rolls in, clouds will fill back in. Tonight, mainly after midnight, we could see a slight chance for snow showers that will transition into rain showers for the Monday morning commute. Not expecting any accumulation, but some areas could see a quick dusting of snow. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

A few rain showers are possible through mid-morning Monday with cloudy conditions remaining for the rest of the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s with a light southwest wind at 3-8 mph. Temperatures take a run at 50 degrees on Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies. A few rain showers are possible late in the day with a slight chance for additional showers overnight.

A more likely chance for widespread precipitation comes Wednesday, so have the umbrellas handy when you head outside. Light rain is expected throughout much of the day with highs around 50 degrees and breezy winds. A break in the rain comes Thursday with cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures warm back into the upper 40s by Friday with a slight chance for rain showers. A few additional showers look possible for Saturday, but we should manage some sunshine during the first part of the day. Highs will be in the lower 50s.