Olmsted Medical Center seeks volunteers to sew face masks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted Medical Center is asking for the public's help in creating fabric masks for staff and patients.

In a Facebook post from OMC, the hospital is looking for volunteers to sew the face masks following a sewing pattern from Deaconess Hospital in Indiana. You can find a video tutorial here.

OMC says the fabric masks must be made out of 100 percent cotton or hospital sterilization wrap. The masks also must be 9" x 6" with 7" elastic wraps.

Finished masks can be dropped off at the Welcome Desk at the main entrance of OMC's hospital.

For more information, contact Kelly Owens by email at kowens@olmmed.org or by phone at 507.292.7210.