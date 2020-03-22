Rochester church gets creative, shares virtual message

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday, a congregation received a surprise through its virtual church service.

Staffers of the First Unitarian Universalist Church placed photos of members on chairs and walls in the sanctuary.

It took staffers a couple of days to find the photos, and the staff tried its best to place the pictures in spots where members usually sit.

Reverend Luke Stevens-Royer, said they got the idea from another church. He wants his congregation to know the separation is temporary.

"I think this pandemic for all of us is a reminder that we can't replicate so much of what we do in person. Whether it's a church service, or a concert at a club, or teaching in a classroom. As connected as we are by technology, which is a lifesaver right now, the pictures on the chairs remind us that we'll gather again, and there's nothing quite like that," Stevens-Royer said.

The Reverend said they will keep the photos in the sanctuary until it is safe to have in-person services.