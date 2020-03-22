Rochester pizza chain aims to feed students in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Toppers Pizza in Rochester is working to help its community during the COVID-19 outbreak by filling students bellies.

In light of school closures, both the East and West Toppers Restaurants in Rochester will be offering pizzas for students in need.

The restaurant will be offering the free meal -- a small, one topping pizza -- Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Mar. 31. The offer starts Mar. 23.

Just call ahead and ask for the "student lunch."

A press release from Toppers reads: "This is a very tough time that we’re all going through right now. Every few hours it seems that we learn something new. Federal, State, and Local Governments, as well as the CDC and Public Health are all working in a coordinated manner using best known practices to blunt the impact of the virus while keeping people fed and attended to. At Toppers we are following everything very closely and implementing best practices and following all regulations as new pronouncements are made and things change. We are blessed to be in a position to provide an ESSENTIAL SERVICE in our communities."

According to store managers, Toppers are open at normal hours, have added a "Curbside Pick-up" option and implemented "No-Contact" delivery.