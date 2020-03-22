The Latest: IOC to consider postponing Tokyo Olympics

The Latest on the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The IOC will take four weeks to weigh options for the Tokyo Games amid mounting calls from athletes and Olympic officials for a postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The time will be used to plan different scenarios for the July 24-Aug. 9 games, the International Olympic Committee said Sunday.

“These scenarios relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games,” the IOC said.

Though canceling the Tokyo Olympics is not an option, a delay until later this year or in 2021 is possible.

The change in strategy followed IOC president Thomas Bach leading a telephone conference call with executive board members.

Bach has consistently said organizers are fully committed to holding the games from July 24-Aug. 9 — despite athlete training, qualifying events and games preparations being disrupted more and more by the virus outbreak spreading globally.

Criticism of the stance grew in recent days — from athletes and by a first IOC member last Tuesday — and Bach finally acknowledged an alternative plan was possible.

“Of course we are considering different scenarios,” Bach told the New York Times in an interview late Thursday.

The St. Louis Blues say a relative of a team employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is in self-isolation along with members of the person’s family, according to the team.

All Blues staff who may have come into close contact with the employee have been notified. The team says it is asking for all members of the Blues to remain isolated, monitor their health and seek advice from team medical staff.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac announced he is teaming up with a church to provide hot breakfasts and lunches to school kids age 18 and under on weekdays for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.

Isaac says he’s partnering with J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church for that initiative. Isaac also announced that he’ll be helping families obtain boxes of non-perishable food items once a week, things like oatmeal and cereal and instant rice.

“There’s a great concern to those kids going hungry at this time. We don’t want that to happen,” Isaac said.

The breakfasts and lunches will be grab-and-go style, in line with social distancing mandates. Isaac says a nurse will be on-site for the pickups as well. Isaac also says there’s a similar plan in place to assist those who are living in extended-stay hotels.

“We cannot just sit on our hands while this is going on,” Isaac said.

Isaac was honored by the Magic last year for his commitment to community involvement. The Magic have pledged $2 million to help arena workers displaced by the sports and entertainment shutdown, and Magic players Mo Bamba and Nikola Vucevic are among those who have offered financial help to that cause as well.

The $12 million Dubai World Cup, the world’s richest purse in horse racing, will be postponed until next year. That’s according to an announcement from the Dubai Media Office, a governmental agency. Officials had planned to run the race March 28 without spectators over concerns about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 illness it causes.

