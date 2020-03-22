THE LATEST: Minnesota COVID-19 numbers jump 30 plus cases

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- As of Sunday, there are 169 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota. According to The Minnesota Department of Health, that number jumped from 137 on Saturday.

4,680 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus.

In South East Minnesota, there are 14 cases in Olmsted County, two cases in Dodge County, two cases in Fillmore County and six cases in Mower County. There is one confirmed case in Wabasha County.

Saturday, MDH officials announced the first Minnesota death related to COVID-19. The victim was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s. The person died on Thursday due to the virus. According to health officials, the victim contracted the virus from community spread.

According to MDH, Hennepin County is the county with highest number of people infected with COVID-19, sitting at 57 positive cases.