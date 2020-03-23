Apache Mall to temporarily close amid COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Apache Mall will be temporarily closing following many coronavirus-related closures across Minnesota, including Mall of America.

Brookfield Properties, the managing company and landlord of Apache Mall, announced on Monday that it would be temporarily closing its shopping centers. The company said the mall will be closed on Tuesday.

Brookfield Properties said tenants with exterior-facing entrances that are considered essential retail will still be available.

"Our greatest privilege is serving as focal points for communities nationwide. It is our hope that we all take this time and focus on patience and compassion as we navigate this new normal together," Brookfield Properties said in a news release.

Shoppers are encouraged to visit their local shopping center’s website for the most up-to-date information.