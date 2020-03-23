Area small businesses navigate uncertain future amid cornonavirus shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has left many businesses, both large and small, scrambling to figure out whats next after being forced to close.

The uncertainty of how long these businesses are going to be closed is what worries so many small business owners.

"Whether we are going to be able to afford rent," said Katrina Pulham, Co-Owner of Air Insanity Indoor Trampoline Park. "Rent still exists and utilities. There's still utility bills even when you lights are all shut off, there's still things that don't stop. Paying your employees, we still pay two full time employee but all of our part time staff is laid off."

Ryan Nolander, President of Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI), and his colleagues have been answering a lot of questions about the options small business owners have.

"There's concern over their employees so a lot of that is working through the state's unemployment program," said Nolander. "The other thing we're hearing some stuff about, is there help for rent assistance or loans and stuff like that."

In Rochester, RAEDI is offering $250,000 in Emergency Economic Development loans.

Federally, there are low-interest U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans of up to $2 million for small businesses and private non-profits.

"If this keeps going any longer, definitely we'll be forced to look into those types of options," said Pulham.

Business owners looking to take advantage of these opportunities are encouraged to apply early because it could take a few weeks before a decision and even longer before they could get any money.

"There's a lot of feeling it out," said Nolander. "Everyone is trying to create help and create programs and be flexible, but we don't know what works and what doesn't."

The biggest thing that small business owners should take away is to communicate, whether it be to your landlord or banker, and explain your situation.

Any small business owners who have questions or concerns related to the RADEI or federal disaster loan, can reach out to Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.