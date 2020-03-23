Community groups join forces to help people in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mayo Civic Center is serving a new purpose during this time of uncertainty, a place to house people experiencing homelessness during the day.

Staff will include "teammates from across the city including those from the [Rochester Public Library]," according to library director Audrey Betcher. Guests can come in to use the restrooms and have running water, read donated books from the library, and even get meals and snacks throughout the day. This also will allow them to stay inside and keep warm during that time.

Food is being donated by Channel One, the Salvation Army, The Landing, and other organizations and restaurants. That effort is coordinated by Powers Ventures.

Joe Powers tells KTTC, "We have plenty of food. There's no issue there so I just said, 'Yeah, our company will take care of it.' These are the people we really have to watch out for. They're not in systems and they need help, right now more than ever."

Karen Lemke, Director of Marketing and Community Engagement with the Rochester Public Library says, "It's really impressive to see the city, the community, and the community organizations just rally together seeing this need and saying 'What can we do to address this need?'"

To offset hours from the night shelters, this new center will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.