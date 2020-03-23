COVID-19 Ends Hurt Brothers’ Seasons

NOTE: Due to NCAA television rights rules, we are unable to post the video of this story to the web.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Of all the places Matthew Hurt thought he'd be in March, Rochester was not on the list.

The 6-9 forward and the Duke Blue Devils were primed for a run in the NCAA tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended Duke's title chase before it even began -- and took his first chance at eternal NCAA tournament glory away.

"I've been watching [the NCAA tournament] my whole life. I've always wanted to play in one of those games, try to make a buzzer beater in March Madness," Matthew said. "I worked all my life for it, and it just kind of came to an end just like that."

In the blink of an eye, the coronavirus changed everything. Older brother Michael Hurt and the Golden Gophers were getting ready for their secound round game in the Big 10 tournament. And then that game got cancelled too, suddenly ending the senior's basketball career.

"It would provide a little more closure if we had a game or if we ended the season [with a loss]. We didn't really get that," said Michael. "That's why it kind of feels like a movie. It kind of feels surreal."

Surreal might be an understatement. We're in uncharted waters as a culture and society, as the world comes to a halt in order to stop a global pandemic.

"Usually, we'd be watching the rest of March Madness and you kind of get that closure like 'Ok, it's time to move on,'" said the elder Hurt.

The thing is, no one gets to move on. Not yet, anyway. We're living in a period of paralyzing purgatory, caught in between our old normal and the unknown future.

"We can't control what happens in the world. It's one of the most difficult times in U.S. history," said Matthew. "Just getting through this together, knowing that they have our backs, having our teammates' backs, knowing that there's going to be better days ahead. So just looking forward and looking forward to next year."

Next year can't come soon enough. But now is a time to celebrate the career of Michael, a captain for Minnesota, and anticipate the future of Matthew, a sure-fire professional one day, as two of Rochester's all-time greatest players saw their seasons cut short by an unprecedented situation.