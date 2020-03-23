Critical crash in NE Rochester sends two to hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police are investigating a critical crash Monday evening.

According to officers at the scene, a blue Honda SUV traveling east on 37th Street NE crossed the intersection with Broadway Avenue N just before 5:30 p.m.

A gray Ford pickup traveling north on Broadway crossed the intersection at the same time, hitting the SUV.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital, the SUV driver with critical injuries, the pickup driver's injuries were considered minor.

Police are looking into witness accounts that the SUV ran a red light just before the crash.