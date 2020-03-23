Expect Spring-Like Conditions this Week

Showers will impact SE Minnesota and NE Iowa during the middle portion of the workweek. Drizzly conditions are likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning with showers expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall accumulations will reach near 0.50-0.75" for most of the area on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and drizzle will continue Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Accumulations will be minor with the second wave of precipitation. Conditions will clear out by the weekend with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay mild this week with only one day expected to be below average. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Thursday is the chilly day with highs in the middle and lower 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures rebound for the weekend with highs into the 50s on Saturday, Sunday, and into Monday. There is a strong low-pressure system that is set to impact the Midwest this upcoming weekend, but current model guidance has shifted southward keeping the bulk of precipitation well to the south of SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. We'll keep an eye on that through the week.

Nick