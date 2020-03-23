LIVE: Walz provides update on Minnesota’s response to COVID-19 (2 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

ST. PAUL (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz will be providing an update on Minnesota's response to COVID-19 on a 2 p.m. conference call with the Minnesota Department of Health.

Initially, Walz was scheduled to hold a news conference at 2 p.m., but he has since announced that he is self-quarantining after a member of his security detail tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, in addition to the governor, the call will include Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann.

