Local restaurants offering take-out

2:09 pm Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many local businesses closing their dine-in option due to COVID-19, we've compiled lists of restaurants in Rochester and surrounding areas that are offering take-out orders.

Rochester:

  • Arby's
  • BB's Pizzaria
  • Bleu Duck Kitchen
  • Buffalo Wind Wings
  • Cameo
  • Canadian Honker
  • Casey's
  • CB3
  • Chick-Fil-A
  • Culver's
  • Flapdoodle's
  • Godfather's Pizza
  • Grand Grill
  • Grand Rounds
  • The Half Barrel
  • Hy-Vee
  • Hubbell House
  • John Hardy's
  • McDonald's
  • Mr. Pizza North
  • Newt's
  • Papa Murphy's
  • Pappy's Place
  • Pasquale's Pizza
  • Rooster's
  • Saints on Second
  • SMOAK
  • Subway
  • The Tap House
  • Topper's Pizza
  • True Smoke BBQ
  • Twigs
  • VFW
  • Victoria's

Mason City:

  • Applebees
  • Arby’s
  • Bills BBQ
  • The Blue Heron
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
  • The Hungry Mind
  • Jitters Coffee Bar
  • LD’s Filling Station
  • Godfathers
  • Papa’s American Café
  • Panda Express
  • Pita Pit
  • Prime & Wine
  • Pizza Ranch
  • The Sports Page
  • Stampede’s
  • Subway
  • Three On The Tree
  • Rib Crib

Clear Lake:

  • Arby’s
  • Cabin Coffee
  • Casey’s Pizza & Delivery
  • CAVU Patriot Wings
  • Cookies Ect
  • Culvers
  • Ge-Jos
  • Half Moon Inn
  • KFC
  • Louie’s Custom Meats
  • NIP Fitness Smoothie Bar
  • The Other Place
  • McDonald's
  • Perkins
  • Wendy's
  • Scooter’s Coffee
  • South Shore Donut Company
  • Subway
  • Sunset Sharky's Pub & Grub
  • Surf District Rock N Roll Grill
  • K&B Emporium
  • El Loro Mexican Restaurant
  • Papa Everett’s Pizza
  • Cabin Coffee
  • 7 Stars Family Restaurant
  • Taco Bell
  • Taco John's

Mazeppa:

  • Leo's Sports Bar

Stewartville:

  • Down Under
  • Pizza Ranch
  • Tarsilla's

