Local restaurants offering take-out
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With many local businesses closing their dine-in option due to COVID-19, we've compiled lists of restaurants in Rochester and surrounding areas that are offering take-out orders.
Rochester:
- Arby's
- BB's Pizzaria
- Bleu Duck Kitchen
- Buffalo Wind Wings
- Cameo
- Canadian Honker
- Casey's
- CB3
- Chick-Fil-A
- Culver's
- Flapdoodle's
- Godfather's Pizza
- Grand Grill
- Grand Rounds
- The Half Barrel
- Hy-Vee
- Hubbell House
- John Hardy's
- McDonald's
- Mr. Pizza North
- Newt's
- Papa Murphy's
- Pappy's Place
- Pasquale's Pizza
- Rooster's
- Saints on Second
- SMOAK
- Subway
- The Tap House
- Topper's Pizza
- True Smoke BBQ
- Twigs
- VFW
- Victoria's
Mason City:
- Applebees
- Arby’s
- Bills BBQ
- The Blue Heron
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- The Hungry Mind
- Jitters Coffee Bar
- LD’s Filling Station
- Godfathers
- Papa’s American Café
- Panda Express
- Pita Pit
- Prime & Wine
- Pizza Ranch
- The Sports Page
- Stampede’s
- Subway
- Three On The Tree
- Rib Crib
Clear Lake:
- Arby’s
- Cabin Coffee
- Casey’s Pizza & Delivery
- CAVU Patriot Wings
- Cookies Ect
- Culvers
- Ge-Jos
- Half Moon Inn
- KFC
- Louie’s Custom Meats
- NIP Fitness Smoothie Bar
- The Other Place
- McDonald's
- Perkins
- Wendy's
- Scooter’s Coffee
- South Shore Donut Company
- Subway
- Sunset Sharky's Pub & Grub
- Surf District Rock N Roll Grill
- K&B Emporium
- El Loro Mexican Restaurant
- Papa Everett’s Pizza
- Cabin Coffee
- 7 Stars Family Restaurant
- Taco Bell
- Taco John's
Mazeppa:
- Leo's Sports Bar
Stewartville:
- Down Under
- Pizza Ranch
- Tarsilla's