Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at Rochester motel

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at a motel Saturday morning.

Police said a man staying at the Motel 6 on 2107 W Frontage Road reportedly went to the front desk and told the clerk he thought his roommate was dead.

RPD said police responded to the call around 7:30 a.m. and found a 21-year-old man deceased.

RPD said marks on the victim's body are suspicious, but could not provide further details.

An autopsy will be completed on Monday and is expected to provide more clarification on cause of death.

Police said both men are from out of town and were staying at the motel for a construction job.