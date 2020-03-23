STOCKING UP: Locals load up on liquor in midst of crisis







ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Just like people have been stocking up on non-perishable foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, folks have also been stocking up on alcohol.

To says its been busy for Rochester liquor stores, would be an understatement.

"They gotta cover all of the bases, everything," Joe's Liquor employee Jessica Ajouri said. "You gotta stock up in times like this."

Joe's Liquor reports sales reaching a typical month's work -- in just one week.

"Everything, beer, liquor, wine, everything," Ajouri said. "Literally."

Over at Andy's Liquor on Crossroads, a similar story. Monday afternoon, cars were loading up for what many believe to be inevitable: a mandated state lock down.

"I wanted to stock up on beer and wine in case there is lock down," Torrence Wilson said. "I like IPA and my wife prefers red wine. We usually have two glasses Friday and Saturday nights, so this is going to last us a long time. But, you never know with this."

With so many uncertainties, Andy's Liquor says its making the switch to curbside and delivery sometime this week.

But for breweries -- like Kinney Creek Brewery, it's adjusting to a new normal.

"Things have changed a lot," owner Donovan Seitz said. "We've had to change our dynamic as far as how we are doing business."

The brewery now sells craft beer for delivery and take out. A service that Seitz says has tripled since the mandated shut down of bars and restaurants.

Still, the future of local liquor stores, breweries and taphouses looms.

"The biggest question for us is what that entitles for the shutdown," Seitz said. "If it deems breweries as essential business or not. We still will have to produce alcohol for liquor stores."

Currently, there is a push from the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association to allow businesses to do "take out liquor." If there was a shelter in place order, essential businesses would be determined by cities and states. However, Homeland Security has issued a set of guidelines on workers who are essential to business. You can find those guidelines here.

"Everyday is different than the next," Ajouri said. "We'll just see where time will take us."

Even with the uncertainly, there is one thing we can control.

"Our mission now is to stay home, be safe, take care of our neighbors and be kind," Wilson said. "Which is what I hope we all do."





