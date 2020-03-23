Two charged in Thursday night shooting in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Two Rochester men have been charged in connection with a shooting in Rochester on Thursday night.

Dashaun Pittman, 21, and Davoren Broussard, 29, have both been charged with one count each of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

RPD said the men were involved in an altercation over a girl at the the 600 Block of Circle Court SW.

This resulted in a 22-year-old man being shot in the leg. Authorities said the injuries were non-life threatening.