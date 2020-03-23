UPDATE: Family identified in fatal Austin crash

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- The victims of the fatal crash in Austin Thursday night have been identified.

Lance Eastman, 28, and Kala Klaus, 25, were in the car with their two young children.

Police believe their dog was also in the car at the time of the crash. He was found the next day and returned to the family of the victims.

The investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have provided new information about a fatal crash in Austin on Thursday.

Austin Police said they believe the four people who died in the crash were a family: a man and a woman and two children under the age of 5.

When police arrived at the scene around 6 p.m. on Thursday, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and there were no signs of life inside.

Police believe the vehicle was eastbound on 11th Avenue Southwest, left the roadway, and went through trees, striking some.

Authorities said the vehicle went down an embankment onto another street below.

At that point, witnesses reportedly saw the car erupted into flames.

Police said the victim's identities won't be released until relatives are notified.

The investigation is ongoing.