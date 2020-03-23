UPDATED HOURS: Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Officials are updating the operating window for the Graham Park Collaborative Collection Site.

Officials say the large-scale drive-thru site to collect specimens for testing will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

That's from Tuesday, March 24 through Sunday, March 29.

Over this upcoming weekend, the site team will reassess if those hours will need to be adjusted.

The site is a collaboration among Olmsted County Public Health, Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic.

It began collecting test samples this past weekend as part of a two-day pilot. Sample collection began in earnest Monday morning.