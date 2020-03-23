Walz signs orders to suspend evictions, support small businesses

ST. PAUL (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has signed four executive orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from Gov. Walz, the executive orders suspend evictions during the peacetime emergency, establish loans for small businesses during that time and "direct non-hospital entities to conduct an inventory of personal protective equipment."

"Loss of housing is catastrophic at any time, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, this loss endangers the health and well-being of all Minnesotans. While this order clarifies that tenants who can continue to pay rent during the peacetime emergency should continue to do so, landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings that would remove tenants from stable housing," the news release from Walz said.

Lastly, Walz also signed an executive order clarifying that the order to postpone all elective surgeries also applies to veterinary surgeries and procedures to preserve protective equipment.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that 235 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The governor's office also released the following information about a revised supplemental budget: