Walz to self-quarantine after member of security detail tests positive for COVID-19

(KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans self-quarantine for 14 days after learning he had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

On Monday morning, Walz tweeted that he currently has no symptoms, but plans to lead by example.

According to a news release, the governor learned of the contact early Monday morning and hasn't left his home since. The news release said a member of the governor’s security detail tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday night, and that Walz was in close proximity to them late last week.

After learning I had contact with someone who has COVID-19, I plan to lead by example and work from home. I currently have no symptoms and will continue working tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19. #StayHomeMN — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 23, 2020

He said he will "continue to work tirelessly to combat the spread of COVID-19."

“The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home,” Walz said in a news release. “I’m using this as an opportunity to lead by example. Though I’m feeling healthy and not showing any symptoms, I’m going to work from home and model the protocol we are asking all Minnesotans to follow.”