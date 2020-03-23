Winnebago Industries temporarily suspends production due to coronavirus

FOREST CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Winnebago Industries announced it will be temporarily suspending most production activities at the Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar and Chris-Craft facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said in a news release that the decision is meant to lower the chances of coronavirus exposure for employees and "adjust future production output relative to a fast-changing demand landscape for the Company’s products."

“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe said in a news release. “We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus."

According to the news release, each of the company's businesses will suspend production starting Monday. The manufacturing suspension is expected to last through April 12.

Winnebago Industries said it will provide base pay and benefits to employees for the first two weeks.

The news release said Winnebago Industries and its businesses will remain open and perform essential activities for its dealers and end customers "including remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration, and parts fulfillment."