Congress closing in on nearly $2 trillion virus aid package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional and White House officials negotiating the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus rescue package say they expect to reach a deal Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer say they spoke by phone with President Donald Trump as they met late into Monday night at the Capitol. U.S. stock futures are rising on hopes of the deal.

Talks between Mnuchin and Schumer are scheduled to resume Tuesday morning.

The massive package is a far-reaching effort to prop up the U.S. economy, help American households and bolster the health care system amid the growing crisis.

