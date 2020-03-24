Despite the gloom, our temperatures are looking warmer

While our murky weather spell continues today, at least our temperatures are moving in a warmer direction as the prospect of seasonably mild, more spring-like weather works its way into the region. We'll have a few spots of drizzle and patches of fog this morning and overcast skies throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s with a brisk southeast breeze that will help in the warming process.

Light rain will develop late tonight, becoming heavier at times Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Warmer air will build in ahead of that front on gusty south winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s which is a few degrees warmer than the seasonal average. More than half an inch of rainfall will be possible tomorrow with the heaviest rainfall occurring in the afternoon.

A few leftover showers will be possible behind the front Wednesday night with a changeover to very light snow possible mainly north of Rochester. A few light rain showers will redevelop later Thursday with brisk north winds and high temperatures in the lower 40s.

A larger storm system looks to take aim on the area late in the week, bringing light rain late Friday and then potentially more widespread rainfall for Saturday. It looks like that system will produce blustery, soggy conditions Saturday with gusty north winds and high temperatures in the 40s. Rain may change to snow later in the night with some grassy accumulation possible.

Sunday looks to be our golden day right now as high pressure settles in behind the Saturday storm system and sunshine returns to our skies for the first time in a week. High temperatures Sunday will be in the lower 50s and it looks like low to mid-50s will become more common in the coming week as warmer air continues to flow into the region.