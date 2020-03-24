First Iowa COVID-19 death confirmed in Dubuque County

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa now has its first COVID-19 related death. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the person was between 61 and 80 years old and a Dubuque County resident.

In a news release Tuesday evening, Gov. Kim Reynolds stated, "Our hearts are heavy with the first loss of an Iowan to COVID-19. The thoughts and prayers of our state are with the family during this difficult time. I continue to urge all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others, especially older individuals and those with chronic health conditions who are most at risk. We all have a role to play in limiting the spread of this virus."

The latest update from the state showed there were six confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubuque county.

County health officials are pointing out the death doesn't mean the county is at any greater risk than anywhere else.

There are 124 confirmed COVID-19 cases across Iowa as of Tuesday.