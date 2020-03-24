Iowa positive coronavirus cases climb to 124

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says the number of positive cases of COVID-19 has grown by another 19, bringing the state total to 124 confirmed cases.

A statement released Tuesday adds Jasper County and Warren County, both in central Iowa, to those counties with positive cases.

The illness caused by the coronavirus is now found in 30 of Iowa's 99 counties. The largest concentration of cases continues to be in Johnson County in eastern Iowa where 37 cases are confirmed.

Also Tuesday, Polk County announced it would open a shelter at the Iowa State Fairgrounds for homeless people with COVID-19.