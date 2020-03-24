MercyOne escalating visitor restrictions

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Except for a few exemptions, MercyOne is not allowing visitors at its North Iowa clinics, outpatient areas, emergency department or hospital.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the exemptions are only being made on a case-by-case basis. They include:

Children admitted to the hospital

Maternity units

Patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

18 years of age or older

Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

MercyOne says its patients will be lest likely to contract COVID-19 or other infectious diseases if there are fewer people in its facilities.