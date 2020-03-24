 Skip to Content

MercyOne escalating visitor restrictions

6:12 pm Coronavirus, Iowa News

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Except for a few exemptions, MercyOne is not allowing visitors at its North Iowa clinics, outpatient areas, emergency department or hospital.

According to a news release Tuesday evening, the exemptions are only being made on a case-by-case basis. They include:

  • Children admitted to the hospital
  • Maternity units
  • Patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals

For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:

  • 18 years of age or older
  • Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
  • Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

MercyOne says its patients will be lest likely to contract COVID-19 or other infectious diseases if there are fewer people in its facilities.

KTTC Staff

Related Articles

Skip to content