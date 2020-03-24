MercyOne escalating visitor restrictions
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Except for a few exemptions, MercyOne is not allowing visitors at its North Iowa clinics, outpatient areas, emergency department or hospital.
According to a news release Tuesday evening, the exemptions are only being made on a case-by-case basis. They include:
- Children admitted to the hospital
- Maternity units
- Patients receiving end-of-life care as determined by medical professionals
For approved exceptions, only one visitor per patient will be allowed. They must be:
- 18 years of age or older
- Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives
- Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever
MercyOne says its patients will be lest likely to contract COVID-19 or other infectious diseases if there are fewer people in its facilities.