Minnesota health officials report 15 patients currently hospitalized for COVID-19

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health has released new information about the COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the Department of Health's website, as of Tuesday morning, 262 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,812 people have been tested by the MDH Public Health Lab.

On Monday, health officials reported 235 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

The number of cases in Olmsted County rose to 18 on Tuesday. See a full breakdown of how many cases are in each county here.

Health officials report that to date, 21 cases have required hospitalization in Minnesota and 15 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Department reported the first death from COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Health officials have stated that the majority of COVID-19 cases do not require hospitalization.

MDH also reported that as of Tuesday, there are 88 people who no longer need to be isolated.

The Minnesota Department of Health is scheduled to hold a news briefing with Gov. Tim Walz at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to provide more information about COVID-19 in the state.