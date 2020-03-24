Olmsted County sees new COVID-19 cases, community spread

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- olmsted county now has at least 18 cases of COVID-19, an increase of two from Monday. The age range is 19 to 77 with a median age of 34. Multiple cases in the county are community spread.

Kari Etrheim, Olmsted County Public Health Communications Coordinator says, "We do know that a couple of the cases here in Olmsted County do not have travel history or known exposure. What this means is that we believe that local transmission is occurring. This is not necessarily surprising, Minnesota Department of Health has been telling us for days that they believe that there are more cases across the state of Minnesota and that the virus is circulating in our communities. This is why it's so important for everyone to follow community mitigation and social distancing because that will help us flatten the curve."

Etrheim also provided an update on the Graham Park collection site. She stated that after collecting samples of 19 patients over the weekend, 44 samples were collected on Monday.

Officials are also extending the number of hours the collection site will be open. It'll be open on Wednesday, March 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The new hours begin Thursday. Starting March 26th, and on subsequent weekdays, the site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekends, it will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mayo Clinic is solely responsible for testing the samples collected at the Graham Park site.

New Graham Park Collection Site Hours

The county also set up services for those who need them. If you have general health questions, you can call the Olmsted County Public Health hotline at (507)-328-7500.

If you have essential or basic needs such as food, shelter, transportation, child care, etc. you can call (507) 328-6150 or email covidessentialservices@co.olmsted.mn.us.