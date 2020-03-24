Police: Autopsy results show no foul play in Rochester death investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Preliminary autopsy results show that there was no foul play in the death of a man found at a Rochester motel.

Police said on Saturday morning, the body of 31-year-old Edi Moran was found at Motel 6 on 2107 W Frontage Road. Moran's roommate reportedly told the front desk and RPD responded at about 7:30 a.m.

Police said both men are from out of town and were staying at the motel for a construction job.

According to the Rochester Police Department, autopsy results, along with a police investigation, found that the marks found on Moran's body were not caused by foul play.