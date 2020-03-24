Rochester City Council requests shelter-in-place from Walz, temporarily prohibits parking meter enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester City Council has announced new measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the City of Rochester, the City Council is requesting Gov. Tim Walz issue an executive order for further restrictions, including:

All persons living in Minnesota stay in their place of residence subject to exceptions.

Prohibit all public and private gatherings outside of a household or living unit.

Closing all non‐essential businesses.

The release said the city administration has also issued a 30-day prohibition of parking meter enforcement effective immediately. The City Council said this is subject to change as necessary "to meet the needs of the community," and that businesses that require parking for take-out services can get a permit from the Public Works Department.

The news release said drivers are asked to only park in metered spaces for short term use. Additionally, last week the City announced an end to season parking requirements. The City also suspended enforcement of residential parking permit zones until the end of the month.

"All other parking ordinances remain in effect including no parking zones (including driveways, fire hydrants, and mailboxes), and overnight parking restrictions. Please observe all posted signs in the downtown area," the City of Rochester said in the news release.

More information can be found on the City's website.