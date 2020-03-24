Rochester Police: Driver ran red light in serious crash, investigation ongoing

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester police are continuing to investigate a serious crash that sent one driver to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a Honda CRV traveling east on 37th Street NE crossed the intersection with Broadway Avenue North.

The Honda then hit a Ford pickup truck traveling north on Broadway. This happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses told RPD that the driver of the CRV, Vicki Jacobsen, 55, Rochester, ran a red light and showed no signs of slowing down. Jacobsen was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries from the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.