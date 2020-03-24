SCHOOLS OUT: Childcare options expanding for workers

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - While schools are closed, finding childcare can be difficult to find for employees still going to work.

For Tier 2 workers in Albert Lea and Austin, the YMCA now provides emergency childcare.

"Tier 2 would be utility workers, food distribution and things like that," said Austin YMCA director Diane Baker. "If the need goes beyond that, we could look at adding extra capacity."

The Albert Lea YMCA has seen a few kids this week, but so far none in Austin.

"We're still waiting for those kids to sign up. We hope they do because we're ready to provide that support," Baker said. "We know there are a lot of people working that need this critical care."

Austin's Banfield Elementary is offering emergency childcare for Tier 1 employees while school is not in session.

"We're really getting creative with the kids, making sure they keep 6 feet apart from each other but still having lots of fun," said Jennifer Lawhead, Austin Public Schools director of community education.

"Exercise, arts and crafts, reading time. I know they are working on science projects," said Whitney Sauer, Albert Lea YMCA community program director.

The smaller number of kids using the facilities this week is due to spring break and is expected to change.

"We anticipate that if school closures continue, we'll see an uptick in students next week," said Lawhead.

But with fewer people, the YMCA branches feel different.

"We're just waiting to hopefully open up again," said Baker. "It feels weird to be in the big, beautiful building and not have anything going on right now.

"It is very quiet. We miss everybody and we can't wait til everything opens," Sauer said. "We're doing our best to clean and sanitize so it looks good when everybody comes back."

But until then...

"We just want the community to know that we are here. We love the kids," said Sauer. "We'd love them to be here too."

"We're honored to support our community in this challenging time," said Lawhead.

The cost of childcare at the YMCA is 30 dollars per day, per child but financial assistance in available. The Albert Lea Y is also a location for the school district's free meal program.