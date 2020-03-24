Trump hoping to see US economy reopened by Easter amid virus

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he is hoping the United States will be reopened by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump's comments contradict the warnings of public health officials on the direction of the crisis, with many calling for stricter -- not looser -- restrictions on public interactions.

Trump says he is already looking toward easing the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown.