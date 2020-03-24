Two men arrested for Mason City school theft

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Two men are behind bars following the theft of $17,000 of property from Newman Catholic School in Mason City.

Police say 37-year-old Nathaniel Pope and 49-year-old Eric Francis entered Newman Catholic School around 5 a.m. last Friday, taking tools and educational equipment.

The men were identified on surveillance video and arrested hours later at their homes.

Police say many of the stolen items were recovered from one of the homes.