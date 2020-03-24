Wet weather returns Wednesday

Our next weather-maker will roll through SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Wednesday. Showers will develop along a frontal boundary Wednesday afternoon and bring accumulating rainfall to the area.

Showers Wednesday morning will stay to the west of I-35. It should be a dry morning commute for most of the area on Wednesday. Showers start to creep into the forecast late in the morning and early afternoon. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible through the mid-afternoon hours. Rain will linger into the heavy with light and drizzly conditions expected until around 8-9 p.m.

Most rainfall accumulations will fall between 0.25-0.75". Some isolated areas could receive up to 1" of rain. As the frontal boundary moves through it will drop temperatures to around freezing late Wednesday into Thursday. There will be a chance for a scattered light wintry mix into early Thursday morning. Accumulations are expected to be minor.

A strong low-pressure system will move across the Midwest this upcoming weekend. It will bring a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the SE portion of the country and bring a chance for another round of showers to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa.

Yesterday model guidance suggested a more southerly track with this low-pressure system which kept rain chances out of the forecast. Current guidance is suggesting a more northerly track on Saturday which would increase rain chances on Saturday. Currently, I have a 30-40% chance for rain on Saturday with clearing skies overnight. Sunday still seems to be one of the best days in the forecast with highs reaching the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Nick