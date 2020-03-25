Concern over Walz stay-at-home order

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Not everyone is on board with Gov. Walz's executive order Wednesday for Minnesotans to stay at home.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, (R) Nisswa, issued a statement Wednesday afternoon expressing concern over the decision.

“I share the Governor’s concerns about the safety and well-being of all Minnesotans. I also have grave concerns about the Governor’s statewide Stay-at-Home order, and the consequences for the families of Minnesota when their jobs and businesses that provide their livelihood are lost.” Sen. Paul Gazleka, (R) Nisswa, Majority Leader

As of Wednesday, Minnesota has 287 cases with 121 patients no longer requiring isolation.

26 patients are currently in a hospital.

Olmsted County has 21 cases. Winona County reported its first two cases on Wednesday.